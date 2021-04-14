Giles County increased to 3,931 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 14, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,767 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 66.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,815, up from 22,772.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,768 positive, 29,073 negative, 5,619 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,292 positive, 17,568 negative, 4,194 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,092 positive, 22,960 negative, 3,981 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,991 positive, 73,251 negative, 12,584 inactive, 168 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 827,579 total cases, 6,619,369 negative tests, 12,032 fatalities and 802,134 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,420,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 564,396 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 138,030,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,971,181 deaths.
—Staff Reports
