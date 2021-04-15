Giles County increased to 3,934 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,773 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 63.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,861, up from 22,815.
Giles County has had 110 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,775 positive, 29,114 negative, 5,620 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,292 positive, 17,588 negative, 4,194 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,096 positive, 22,989 negative, 3,988 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,009 positive, 73,401 negative, 12,603 inactive, 168 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 829,114 total cases, 6,637,327 negative tests, 12,041 fatalities and 803,320 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,493,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 565,254 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 138,805,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,983,524 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.