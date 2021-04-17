Giles County increased to 3,939 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 16, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,781 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 60.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,892, up from 22,861.
Giles County has had 110 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,786 positive, 29,138 negative, 5,629 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,295 positive, 17,618 negative, 4,196 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,103 positive, 23,020 negative, 3,989 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,021 positive, 73,521 negative, 12,627 inactive, 168 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 830,484 total cases, 6,654,324 negative tests, 12,049 fatalities and 804,501 inactive/recovered.
—Staff Reports
