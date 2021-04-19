Giles County increased to 3,953 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,804 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 50.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,990, up from 22,892.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,806 positive, 29,274 negative, 5,645 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,306 positive, 17,696 negative, 4,209 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,111 positive, 23,112 negative, 4,003 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,211 positive, 74,497 negative, 12,813 inactive, 169 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 835,842 total cases, 6,700,901 negative tests, 12,081 fatalities and 809,773 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,727,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 567,649 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 141,716,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,024,529 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.