Giles County increased to 3,957 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 20, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,811 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 47.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,011, up from 22,990.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,809 positive, 29,294 negative, 5,649 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,307 positive, 17,715 negative, 4,217 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,118 positive, 23,132 negative, 4,010 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,242 positive, 74,598 negative, 12,847 inactive, 169 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 836,563 total cases, 6,711,447 negative tests, 12,096 fatalities and 811,192 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,785,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 568,413 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 142,468,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,036,100 deaths.
—Staff Reports
