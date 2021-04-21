Giles County increased to 3,962 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,815 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 48.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,051, up from 23,011.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,820 positive, 29,346 negative, 5,656 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,309 positive, 17,737 negative, 4,219 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,123 positive, 23,167 negative, 4,017 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,261 positive, 74,732 negative, 12,871 inactive, 170 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 837,833 total cases, 6,726,837 negative tests, 12,111 fatalities and 812,546 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,860,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 569,361 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 143,475,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,054,862 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.