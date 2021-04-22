Giles County increased to 3,964 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 22, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,821 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 44.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,087, up from 23,051.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,837 positive, 29,394 negative, 5,659 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,325 positive, 17,771 negative, 4,221 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,139 positive, 23,186 negative, 4,023 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,286 positive, 74,896 negative, 12,897 inactive, 170 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 839,841 total cases, 6,743,610 negative tests, 12,130 fatalities and 813,791 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,915,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 570,147 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 144,241,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,064,796 deaths.
—Staff Reports
