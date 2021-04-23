Giles County increased to 3,967 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 23, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,822 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 46.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,114, up from 23,087.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,844 positive, 29,435 negative, 5,664 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,328 positive, 17,789 negative, 4,223 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,138 positive, 23,230 negative, 4,027 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,294 positive, 75,047 negative, 12,919 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 841,049 total cases, 6,763,318 negative tests, 12,142 fatalities and 814,990 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,972,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 571,001 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 145,098,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,077,900 deaths.
—Staff Reports
