Giles County increased to 3,968 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,828 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 41.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,199, up from 23,114.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,854 positive, 29,547 negative, 5,681 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,335 positive, 17,840 negative, 4,227 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,146 positive, 23,301 negative, 4,030 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,324 positive, 75,372 negative, 12,960 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 843,059 total cases, 6,794627 negative tests, 12,142 fatalities and 817,770 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,106,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 572,549 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 147,428,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,113,842 deaths.
—Staff Reports
