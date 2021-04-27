Giles County increased to 3,969 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,834 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 36.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,231, up from 23,199.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,867 positive, 29,573 negative, 5,690 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,336 positive, 17,853 negative, 4,232 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 4,150 positive, 23,326 negative, 4,040 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,347 positive, 75,509 negative, 12,988 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 844,246 total cases, 6,805,321 negative tests, 12,163 fatalities and 819,211 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,175,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 573,378 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 148,353,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,131,636 deaths.
—Staff Reports
