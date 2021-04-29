Giles County increased to 3,975 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 29, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,843 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 33.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,262, up from 23,231.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,875 positive, 29,803 negative, 5,707 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,341 positive, 17,897 negative, 4,237 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 4,159 positive, 23,415 negative, 4,048 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,377 positive, 75,832 negative, 13,021 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 846,472 total cases, 6,837,882 negative tests, 12,188 fatalities and 821,689 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,272,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 574,947 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 149,937,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,156,003 deaths.
—Staff Reports
