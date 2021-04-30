Giles County increased to 3,980 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 30, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,844 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 36.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,320, up from 23,262.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,877 positive, 29,834 negative, 5,714 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,343 positive, 17,916 negative, 4,237 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,166 positive, 23,448 negative, 4,055 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,406 positive, 75,919 negative, 13,034 inactive, 171 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 847,430 total cases, 6,852,549 negative tests, 12,197 fatalities and 822,733 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,342,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 575,899 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 150,959,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,172,369 deaths.
—Staff Reports
