Giles County increased to 3,887 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,738 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 51.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,562, up from 22,540.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,720 positive, 28,820 negative, 5,577 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,270 positive, 17,380 negative, 4,161 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,053 positive, 22,715 negative, 3,954 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,816 positive, 72,214 negative, 12,424 inactive, 166 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 818,008 total cases, 6,512,924 negative tests, 11,967 fatalities and 793,488 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 30,828,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 556,185 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 132,119,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,865,677 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.