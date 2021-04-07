Giles County increased to 3,899 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,743 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 58.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,595, up from 22,562.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,722 positive, 28,851 negative, 5,581 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,273 positive, 17,412 negative, 4,165 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,065 positive, 22,763 negative, 3,957 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,861 positive, 72,377 negative, 12,450 inactive, 166 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 819,505 total cases, 6,529,855 negative tests, 11,976 fatalities and 794,716 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 30,904,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 558,931 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 132,768,361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,880,566 deaths.
—Staff Reports
