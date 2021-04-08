Giles County increased to 3,905 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 8, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,746 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 61.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,628, up from 22,595.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,732 positive, 28,903 negative, 5,584 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,277 positive, 17,456 negative, 4,169 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,070 positive, 22,788 negative, 3,964 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,887 positive, 72,495 negative, 12,469 inactive, 166 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 820,965 total cases, 6,547,535 negative tests, 11,997 fatalities and 795,885 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 30,996,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 560,035 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 133,710,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,899,031 deaths.
—Staff Reports
