Giles County increased to 3,912 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,749 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 65.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,658, up from 22,628.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,731 positive, 28,935 negative, 5,593 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,279 positive, 17,490 negative, 4,175 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,073 positive, 22,812 negative, 3,966 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,901 positive, 72,630 negative, 12,492 inactive, 166 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 822,085 total cases, 6,561,563 negative tests, 12,001 fatalities and 797,011 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,069,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 560,953 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 134,329,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,908,277 deaths.
—Staff Reports
