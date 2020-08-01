Giles County increased to 334 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 150 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,621, up from 4,536.
Nine fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Twenty Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have test positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 25 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Five resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and nine employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 458 positive, 5,574 negative, 258 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 250 positive, 3,854 negative, 119 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 261 positive, 4,144 negative, 139 recovered, two fatalities; and Maury — 1,050 positive, 11,239 negative, 532 recovered, five fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 108,184 total cases, 1,413,842 negative tests, 1,067 fatalities and 67,651 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,579,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 153,642 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 17,639,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 680,575 deaths.
—Staff Reports
