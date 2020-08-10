Giles County increased to 385 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 10, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 213 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,314, up from 5,242.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 159.
Twenty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 28 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and 21 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 575 positive, 6,443 negative, 316 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 309 positive, 4,552 negative, 164 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 304 positive, 4,753 negative, 163 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,272 positive, 13,000 negative, 700 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 123,914 total cases, 1,579,674 negative tests, 1,233 fatalities and 83,170 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,071,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 163,252 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 19,947,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 732,650 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.