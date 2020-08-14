Giles County remained at 402 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 14, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 252 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,550, up from 5,513.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 137.
Twenty-seven Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty residents and all 22 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 619 positive, 6,800 negative, 345 recovered, seven fatalities; Lincoln — 335 positive, 4,710 negative, 188 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 336 positive, 5,085 negative, 184 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,367 positive, 13,865 negative, 781 recovered, nine fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 130,458 total cases, 1,655,634 negative tests, 1,326 fatalities and 91,323 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,280,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 167,828 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 21,010,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 761,260 deaths.
—Staff Reports
