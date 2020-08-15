Giles County increased to 407 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 253 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,615, up from 5,550.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 141.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty residents and all 22 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 623 positive, 6,834 negative, 348 recovered, seven fatalities; Lincoln — 338 positive, 4,734 negative, 191 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 340 positive, 5,219 negative, 184 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,382 positive, 13,983 negative, 790 recovered, nine fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 131,747 total cases, 1,671,887 negative tests, 1,345 fatalities and 92,100 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,345,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 169,146 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 21,295,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 767,714 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.