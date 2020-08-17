Giles County increased to 416 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 17, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 256 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,816, up from 5,748.
Fourteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 146.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty-one residents and all 22 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 646 positive, 7,089 negative, 364 recovered, seven fatalities; Lincoln — 349 positive, 4,865 negative, 201 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 372 positive, 5,483 negative, 201 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,445 positive, 14,511 negative, 828 recovered, 10 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 133,744 total cases, 1,709,179 negative tests, 1,366 fatalities and 94,812 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,416,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 170,194 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 21,755,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 776,469 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.