Giles County remained at 416 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 261 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,839, up from 5,816.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 141.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty-one residents and all 22 employees have now recovered. There are currently no in-house active COVID-19 cases.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 655 positive, 7,120 negative, 376 recovered, eight fatalities; Lincoln — 351 positive, 5,065 negative, 209 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 373 positive, 5,526 negative, 205 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,449 positive, 14,901 negative, 850 recovered, 11 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 135,778 total cases, 1,731,083 negative tests, 1,426 fatalities and 96,896 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,416,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 170,194 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 21,966,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 780,524 deaths.
—Staff Reports
