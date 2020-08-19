Giles County increased to 420 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 266 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,945, up from 5,839.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 140.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty-one residents and all 22 employees have now recovered. There are currently no in-house active COVID-19 cases.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 671 positive, 7,258 negative, 386 recovered, eight fatalities; Lincoln — 362 positive, 5,191 negative, 219 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 400 positive, 5,709 negative, 211 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,470 positive, 15,362 negative, 866 recovered, 11 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 137,800 total cases, 1,763,069 negative tests, 1,452 fatalities and 99,085 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,507,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 172,511 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 22,227,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 783,150 deaths.
—Staff Reports
