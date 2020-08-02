Giles County increased to 344 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 2, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 151 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,692, up from 4,621.
Nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Twenty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have test positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 25 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Five resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and nine employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 474 positive, 5,670 negative, 260 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 251 positive, 3,932 negative, 122 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 263 positive, 4,317 negative, 139 recovered, two fatalities; and Maury — 1,066 positive, 11,495 negative, 540 recovered, five fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 109,627 total cases, 1,431,528 negative tests, 1,073 fatalities and 68,471 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,649,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 154,744 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 17,855,729 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 685,281 deaths.
—Staff Reports
