Giles County increased to 424 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 20, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 273 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,044, up from 5,945.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 137.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty-one residents and all 22 employees have now recovered. There are currently no in-house active COVID-19 cases.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 678 positive, 7,349 negative, 401 recovered, eight fatalities; Lincoln — 369 positive, 5,214 negative, 222 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 405 positive, 5,765 negative, 212 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,492 positive, 15,696 negative, 899 recovered, 11 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 139,175 total cases, 1,784,417 negative tests, 1,488 fatalities and 100,967 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,559,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 173,798 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 22,511,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 789,728 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.