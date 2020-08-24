Giles County remained at 428 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 24, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 290 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,315, up from 6,304.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 124.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty-one residents and all 22 employees have now recovered. There are currently no in-house active COVID-19 cases.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 703 positive, 7,710 negative, 438 recovered, eight fatalities; Lincoln — 386 positive, 5,574 negative, 236 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 472 positive, 6,276 negative, 218 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,593 positive, 17,201 negative, 962 recovered, 11 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 144,604 total cases, 1,884,801 negative tests, 1,588 fatalities and 106,041 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,723,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 176,991 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 23,513,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 809,999 deaths.
—Staff Reports
