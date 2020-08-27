Giles County increased to 436 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 299 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,462, up from 6,424.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 123.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, seven staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty-two residents and all 22 employees have now recovered. There are currently no in-house active COVID-19 cases.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 725 positive, 7,952 negative, 468 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 396 positive, 5,737 negative, 261 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 507 positive, 6,566 negative, 236 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,674 positive, 18,119 negative, 1,043 recovered, 14 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 149,179 total cases, 1,947,993 negative tests, 1,673 fatalities and 111,416 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,846,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 180,249 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 24,271,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 827,670 deaths.
—Staff Reports
