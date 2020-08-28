Giles County increased to 438 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 28, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 304 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,518, up from 6,462.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 120.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Seven staff members tested positive, but no resident positives were reported.
As of Aug. 28, TDH removed the facility from the cases list, indicating the cluster is closed and no longer active.
“A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility,” according to TDH.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to TDH, 29 residents and 22 employees tested positive. Six resident deaths were reported. All remaining cases are now marked recovered.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 740 positive, 8,031 negative, 479 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 400 positive, 5,810 negative, 274 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 519 positive, 6,667 negative, 245 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,711 positive, 18,546 negative, 1,078 recovered, 14 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 150,815 total cases, 1,973,284 negative tests, 1,701 fatalities and 113,313 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,892,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 181,265 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 24,554,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 833,318 deaths.
—Staff Reports
