Giles County increased to 351 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 168 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,765, up from 4,692.
Nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Twenty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have test positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 25 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Five resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and nine employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 478 positive, 5,719 negative, 270 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 254 positive, 3,959 negative, 136 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 265 positive, 4,339 negative, 141 recovered, two fatalities; and Maury — 1,081 positive, 11,585 negative, 574 recovered, five fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 110,636 total cases, 1,442,560 negative tests, 1,092 fatalities and 70,878 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,690,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 155,124 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 18,149,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 690,624 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.