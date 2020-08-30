Giles County increased to 441 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 30, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 306 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,655, up from 6,579.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 121.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Seven staff members tested positive, but no resident positives were reported.
As of Aug. 28, TDH removed the facility from the cases list, indicating the cluster is closed and no longer active.
“A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility,” according to TDH.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 23 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths were reported. All patients and 22 employees have recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 759 positive, 8,134 negative, 482 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 409 positive, 6,014 negative, 280 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 532 positive, 6,845 negative, 252 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,735 positive, 18,725 negative, 1,093 recovered, 15 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 153,115 total cases, 2,003,929 negative tests, 1,747 fatalities and 114,769 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,989,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 182,982 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 25,095,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 844,095 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.