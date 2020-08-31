Giles County increased to 442 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 314 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,670, up from 6,655.
Fourteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 114.
Twenty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 23 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths were reported. All patients and 22 employees have recovered.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 762 positive, 8,170 negative, 502 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 412 positive, 6,031 negative, 287 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 533 positive, 6,865 negative, 269 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,749 positive, 18,829 negative, 1,120 recovered, 15 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 154,933 total cases, 2,014,005 negative tests, 1,754 fatalities and 116,864 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,014,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 183,312 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 25,318,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 847,797 deaths.
—Staff Reports
