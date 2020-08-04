Giles County increased to 354 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 175 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,806, up from 4,765.
Ten fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Twenty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have test positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 26 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Five resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and 13 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 491 positive, 5,784 negative, 277 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 255 positive, 4,001 negative, 138 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 266 positive, 4,358 negative, 144 recovered, two fatalities; and Maury — 1,089 positive, 11,664 negative, 582 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 112,441 total cases, 1,458,607 negative tests, 1,117 fatalities and 73,259 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,742,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 156,133 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 18,364,694 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 695,848 deaths.
—Staff Reports
