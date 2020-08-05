Giles County increased to 360 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 184 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,892, up from 4,806.
Twelve fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Twenty-three Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have test positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 26 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Five resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and 15 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 497 positive, 5,895 negative, 285 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 259 positive, 4,039 negative, 139 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 271 positive, 4,426 negative, 146 recovered, three fatalities; and Maury — 1,107 positive, 11,915 negative, 604 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 114,098 total cases, 1,475,866 negative tests, 1,144 fatalities and 75,550 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,793,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 157,416 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 18,614,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 702,330 deaths.
—Staff Reports
