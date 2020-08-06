Giles County increased to 369 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 193 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,966, up from 4,892.
Thirteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Twenty-three Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 26 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have now been reported. Thirteen residents and 19 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 527 positive, 6,033 negative, 295 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 268 positive, 4,148 negative, 143 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 275 positive, 4,500 negative, 153 recovered, three fatalities; and Maury — 1,159 positive, 12,141 negative, 630 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 116,350 total cases, 1,496,365 negative tests, 1,186 fatalities and 77,558 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,854,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 159,433 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 18,897,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 710,136 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.