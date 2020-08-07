Giles County remained at 369 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 199 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,047, up from 4,966.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 157.
Twenty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 26 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have now been reported. Thirteen residents and 19 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 534 positive, 6,101 negative, 307 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 276 positive, 4,220 negative, 154 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 283 positive, 4,567 negative, 158 recovered, three fatalities; and Maury — 1,178 positive, 12,392 negative, 650 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 118,782 total cases, 1,520,171 negative tests, 1,206 fatalities and 79,357 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,904,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 160,437 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 19,176,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 716,400 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.