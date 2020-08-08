Giles County increased to 378 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 8, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 203 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,047, up from 5,163.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 162.
Twenty-five Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 26 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and 19 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 550 positive, 6,271 negative, 309 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 280 positive, 4,370 negative, 155 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 290 positive, 4,628 negative, 159 recovered, three fatalities; and Maury — 1,225 positive, 12,652 negative, 663 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 120,585 total cases, 1,541,272 negative tests, 1,215 fatalities and 80,340 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,971,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 161,906 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 19,456,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 722,937 deaths.
