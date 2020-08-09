Giles County increased to 381 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 203 have recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,242, up from 5,163.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 165.
Twenty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 28 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and 21 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 562 positive, 6,378 negative, 311 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 302 positive, 4,532 negative, 156 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 301 positive, 4,717 negative, 159 recovered, three fatalities; and Maury — 1,257 positive, 12,928 negative, 675 recovered, seven fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 122,712 total cases, 1,566,388 negative tests, 1,223 fatalities and 80,997 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,024,088 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 162,707 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 19,711,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 728,176 deaths.
