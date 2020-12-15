Giles County increased to 1,953 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Dec. 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,583 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifty-four fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 316.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 16,469, up from 16,305.
Seventy-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported one new staff COVID case at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Dec. 4.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 31 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and four positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 3,604 positive, 20,600 negative, 2,987 inactive, 47 fatalities; Lincoln — 2,512 positive, 12,875 negative, 1,940 inactive, 26 fatalities; Marshall — 2,241 positive, 17,139 negative, 1,941 inactive, 25 fatalities; and Maury — 7,593 positive, 51,952 negative, 6,549 inactive, 92 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 472,875 total cases, 4,557,804 negative tests, 5,615 fatalities and 404,597 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 16,598,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 302,046 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 73,211,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,629,792 deaths.
—Staff Reports
