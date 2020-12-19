According to the Tennessee Department of Health, “due to the volume of tests being processed, we anticipate releasing a combined report on Dec. 20 to note both Saturday and Sunday case count updates.”
Information that has updated on the TDH COVID-19 coronavirus dashboard indicates Giles County added 31 positive patients today, Dec. 19, increasing to a total of 2,162.
Giles County’s current active case count is listed as 389.
Eighty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported one new staff COVID case at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Dec. 4.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 31 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and four positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 17,589,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 315,174 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 76,079,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,682,143 deaths.
—Staff Reports
