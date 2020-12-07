Giles County increased to 1,626 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Dec. 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,436 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifty fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 140.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 15,290, up from 15,176.
Sixty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported one new staff COVID case at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Dec. 4.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 31 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths, an increase of four from the Nov. 27 update.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with two positive residents and four positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 3,055 positive, 19,305 negative, 2,663 inactive, 38 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,939 positive, 12,058 negative, 1,607 inactive, 24 fatalities; Marshall — 1,946 positive, 15,902 negative, 1,757 inactive, 22 fatalities; and Maury — 6,627 positive, 48,515 negative, 5,919 inactive, 77 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 408,730 total cases, 4,260,327 negative tests, 5,009 fatalities and 362,818 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 14,846,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 283,010 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 67,397,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,541,338 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.