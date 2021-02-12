Giles County increased to 3,566 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,356 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-one fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 119.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,047, up from 20,941.
Giles County has had 103 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a new cluster of cases at NHC Pulaski Oct. 30, 2020. TDH lists the facility with five positive residents and 17 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,480 positive, 26,678 negative, 5,249 inactive, 78 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,055 positive, 16,196 negative, 3,918 inactive, 60 fatalities; Marshall — 3,835 positive, 21,438 negative, 3,647 inactive, 52 fatalities; and Maury — 11,981 positive, 66,933 negative, 11,445 inactive, 152 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 754,279 total cases, 5,839,323 negative tests, 10,893 fatalities and 718,749 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 27,477,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 480,446 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 108,069,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,378,882 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.