Giles County increased to 3,630 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 14, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,409 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 126.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,188, up from 21,150.
Giles County has had 103 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a new cluster of cases at NHC Pulaski Oct. 30, 2020. TDH lists the facility with five positive residents and 17 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,502 positive, 26,845 negative, 5,273 inactive, 79 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,070 positive, 16,283 negative, 3,937 inactive, 60 fatalities; Marshall — 3,847 positive, 21,524 negative, 3,660 inactive, 52 fatalities; and Maury — 12,027 positive, 67,262 negative, 11,490 inactive, 153 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 757,418 total cases, 5,871,524 negative tests, 10,933 fatalities and 722,598 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 27,635,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 485,243 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 108,738,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,397,639 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.