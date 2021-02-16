Giles County increased to 3,671 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 16, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,446 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 130.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,235, up from 21,220.
Giles County has had 103 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a new cluster of cases at NHC Pulaski Oct. 30, 2020. TDH lists the facility with five positive residents and 17 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,524 positive, 26,911 negative, 5,297 inactive, 79 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,077 positive, 16,301 negative, 3,949 inactive, 60 fatalities; Marshall — 3,857 positive, 21,541 negative, 3,677 inactive, 52 fatalities; and Maury — 12,055 positive, 67,403 negative, 11,544 inactive, 153 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 759,523 total cases, 5,889,487 negative tests, 10,954 fatalities and 726,910 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 27,731,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 487,495 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 109,377,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,414,570 deaths.
—Staff Reports
