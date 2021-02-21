Giles County increased to 3,692 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,491 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 106.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,329, up from 21,313.
Giles County has had 104 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a new cluster of cases at NHC Pulaski Oct. 30, 2020.
NHC Pulaski rolled off the list of facilities with active cases with the Feb. 19 update.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,531 positive, 27,008 negative, 5,364 inactive, 80 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,092 positive, 16,361 negative, 3,981 inactive, 61 fatalities; Marshall — 3,871 positive, 21,604 negative, 3,758 inactive, 54 fatalities; and Maury — 12,087 positive, 67,722 negative, 11,734 inactive, 157 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 765,137 total cases, 5,933,237 negative tests, 11,133 fatalities and 737,635 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,124,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 498,786 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 111,319,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,465,258 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.