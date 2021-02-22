Giles County increased to 3,695 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 22, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,501 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 99.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,344, up from 21,329.
Giles County has had 104 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,536 positive, 27,031 negative, 5,368 inactive, 80 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,097 positive, 16,376 negative, 3,987 inactive, 61 fatalities; Marshall — 3,875 positive, 21,626 negative, 3,761 inactive, 54 fatalities; and Maury — 12,099 positive, 67,794 negative, 11,756 inactive, 158 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 766,089 total cases, 5,939,459 negative tests, 11,153 fatalities and 738,731 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,168,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 499,902 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 111,633,620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,471,494 deaths.
—Staff Reports
