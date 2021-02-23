Giles County increased to 3,704 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 23, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,527 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 82.
In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH considers a case to be inactive/recovered after 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,359, up from 21,344.
Giles County has had 104 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,540 positive, 27,066 negative, 5,381 inactive, 80 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,098 positive, 16,389 negative, 3,994 inactive, 61 fatalities; Marshall — 3,877 positive, 21,646 negative, 3,770 inactive, 54 fatalities; and Maury — 12,124 positive, 67,892 negative, 11,783 inactive, 158 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 767,315 total cases, 5,950,790 negative tests, 11,198 fatalities and 741,057 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,257,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 502,517 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 112,075,694 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,483,496 deaths.
—Staff Reports
