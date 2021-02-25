Giles County increased to 3,717 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,552 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 70.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,443, up from 21,395.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,551 positive, 27,199 negative, 5,419 inactive, 81 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,117 positive, 16,467 negative, 4,007 inactive, 61 fatalities; Marshall — 3,892 positive, 21,725 negative, 3,790 inactive, 54 fatalities; and Maury — 12,158 positive, 68,101 negative, 11,853 inactive, 160 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 770,940 total cases, 5,989,429 negative tests, 11,321 fatalities and 745,200 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,406,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 507,957 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 112,956,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,506,083 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.