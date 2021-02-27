Giles County increased to 3,728 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,579 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-six fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 53.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,506, up from 21,474.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,559 positive, 27,295 negative, 5,436 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,130 positive, 16,521 negative, 4,026 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,903 positive, 21,775 negative, 3,802 inactive, 56 fatalities; and Maury — 12,200 positive, 68,349 negative, 11,900 inactive, 163 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 773,887 total cases, 6,021,579 negative tests, 11,393 fatalities and 748,739 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,554,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 511,994 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 113,752,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,524,413 deaths.
—Staff Reports
