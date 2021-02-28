Giles County increased to 3,732 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 28, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,582 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-six fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 54
.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,573, up from 21,506.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,563 positive, 27,342 negative, 5,440 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,133 positive, 16,533 negative, 4,027 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,907 positive, 21,798 negative, 3,808 inactive, 56 fatalities; and Maury — 12,203 positive, 68,410 negative, 11,912 inactive, 163 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 775,004 total cases, 6,032,229 negative tests, 11,411 fatalities and 749,863 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,603,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 512,984 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 114,041,134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,529,897 deaths.
—Staff Reports
