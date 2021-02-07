Giles County increased to 3,477 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,281 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Eighty-nine fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 107.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 20,736, up from 20,662.
Giles County has had 103 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported a new cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Jan. 8 and at AHC Meadowbrook Oct. 30, 2020. Both facilities were removed from the list of those with active clusters Feb. 5.
TDH first reported a new cluster of cases at NHC Pulaski Oct. 30, 2020. TDH lists the facility with five positive residents and 17 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,467 positive, 26,268 negative, 5,196 inactive, 78 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,019 positive, 16,018 negative, 3,839 inactive, 55 fatalities; Marshall — 3,779 positive, 21,198 negative, 3,552 inactive, 50 fatalities; and Maury — 11,927 positive, 66,121 negative, 11,262 inactive, 152 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 744,600 total cases, 5,750,383 negative tests, 10,469 fatalities and 705,492 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 26,986,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 463,188 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 106,008,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,313,677 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.